St. Louis County Family Court meeting most Justice Department recommendations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis County Family Court says reports that they have fulfilled nearly all of the recommendations made in a 2016 agreement with the Justice Department. The court is now in full compliance with 44 of the 45 categories and is in partial compliance in the area of staff training.

The agreement came after allegations that black juveniles were treated more harshly than white juveniles. The agreement required the court to double the number of defense attorneys available to represent youth and to ensure defense lawyers were appointed in a timely manner.