ST. LOUIS - For years doctors have prescribed low- dose aspirin to help prevent a heart attack or stroke.

New heart research found that taking a low-dose daily aspirin to cut chances of a heart attack or stroke may have risks that outweigh the benefits.

Dr. Michael Lim a Cardiologist at SLUCare and SSM Health SLU Hospital joined FOX 2 to discuss what the daily aspirin does for the body.