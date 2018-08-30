Three in custody after police chase ends in the Metro East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O' FALLON, Ill. - We are following breaking news in Illinois, where authorities say three people are in custody after a pursuit Thursday morning.

This all happened just at 5a.m. when police responded to a car break-in on a residential street in O'Fallon. When police arrived on the scene the suspects sped away and led police on a chase through 'O Fallon into Pontoon Beach.

Spikes were eventually deployed, and the vehicle then crashed into a power line at Highway 111 and Horseshoe Lake Rd.

Two of the suspects hopped out of the crash vehicle and fled the scene but police were able to find and arrest them. The third suspect was trapped inside the car and later taken into custody after EMS arrived.

No word on any injuries.

FOX 2 is working to get more information.

