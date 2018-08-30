US Senate candidates take shots at each other during St. Louis campaign stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley both made campaign stops in the St. Louis area Thursday. They also took plenty of shots at each other.

Senator McCaskill held her get together Thursday morning in a south St. Louis eatery, focusing on three issues: protecting pensions, the success of defeating right-to-work, and minimum wage. She also called out Josh Hawley on the wage debate.

“Why is he afraid to say if he's for or against raising the minimum wage or that he voted for Prop A. He's got to quit hiding,” said Senator McCaskill.

Attorney General Josh Hawley explained, “Do you know this race is most important senate race in America? This race will decide who controls the United States Senate.”

Hawley was speaking at the GOP headquarters in south St. Louis County. He focused on protecting Missourians from paying higher healthcare, begging Senator McCaskill for debates, and saying he wants a wage increase, but the current proposal on the ballot will take jobs away.

“I think workers deserve a raise in this country, not just workers at the minimum but everywhere, particularly those beneath median wage,” said Attorney General Hawley

The other contentious topic between the two: Dark money pouring into the campaigns.

Sen. McCaskill claims that 85 percent of money spent on ads against her is coming from unknown sources. Hawley takes issue with that and says McCaskill is the one bringing in out of state money to influence Missourians.

”I'd say hats awfully rich coming from her who has benefitted from millions of dollars in dark money from her ally Chuck Schumer,” said Attorney General Hawley.

Hawley also says he wants to debate and can't get any confirmation from McCaskill. He also says he has agreed to at least 13 debate offers from different organizations on top of debating him on his wagon. McCaskill says she is sure they will probably agree and be debating in the future.