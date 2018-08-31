× Communities join together for International Overdose Awareness Day

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Friday, August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Community groups plan an observance tonight at 6 p.m. at the Lions Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park.

The event will include remarks from parents who have lost children to drug abuse. It is also to raise awareness of the toll drug and alcohol overdoses take on the community.

They are encouraging everyone to bring a pair of shoes. The empty shoes will be lined up to symbolize those that have lost their lives. The shoes will then be donated.

Guests are also welcome to bring a photo of their loved one. Photos should be no larger than 5” X 7”.