ST. LOUIS- CVS is pulling some baby formula from store shelves nationwide.

The retailer is making the move after a Florida mom found what appeared to be all-purpose flour in an Enfamil baby formula package she bought.

CVS says Enfamil powdered baby formula will not be available at stores Friday, August 31.

However, the new batches should be back on store shelves Saturday.

Police and Enfamil are investigating.