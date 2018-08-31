WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral service live from Detroit

Family rescues fawn from drowning in Lake Carlyle

Posted 11:39 am, August 31, 2018, by

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill -  A family saved a fawn from drowning in Lake Carlyle in June, 2018. Daniel Kilfoy caught the rescue on video and posted it Facebook.  He just shared to FOX 2's Facebook page.  He writes, "I thought you might enjoy this video of my family saving a fawn from the middle of Carlyle Lake."