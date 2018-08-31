× Ferguson police officer fired over stalking, assault charges

FERGUSON, Mo. – A Ferguson police officer was fired Friday following his arrest on allegations of stalking and attacking a former girlfriend and another person.

According to a spokesperson for the Ferguson Police Department, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on August 30 in the 2800 block of Bredell in Maplewood.

Police said Officer Jesse Kline gained access to the home and attacked the woman and another man. Kline allegedly threatened the victims with a weapon before leaving.

Kline was taken into custody at 12:45 a.m. He’s facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, assault, and stalking.

Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss released the following statement on the matter:

“I am disappointed and disheartened that former Officer Jesse Kline was arrested by the Maplewood Police Department earlier today. Mr. Kline is accused of conduct that is unbecoming of a police officer, and as a result, he has been terminated. “While Mr. Kline is entitled to the presumption of innocence, we take these allegations very seriously. I will not tolerate any conduct that discredits this organization. Any time a law enforcement officer is accused of tarnishing the badge, it is an embarrassment to all the honest, hard-working members of this great profession who work, day in and day out, to protect and serve with integrity. “The allegations surrounding Mr. Kline are in no way a reflection of the hard-working men and women of the Ferguson Police Department.”