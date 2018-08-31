× Former student runs from officers at East Alton-Wood River High School

WOOD RIVER, IL – A former student at East Alton-Wood River High School ran from officers after being spotted on campus Friday morning. Wood River Police say school administrators contacted them after they discovered the teen at the school.

School administrators say the student standing outside the school with them at around 10:30am. They say the student was cooperating until he saw the officers. He then ran east from the buildings onto the athletic fields.

Police were able to take the former student into their custody after a short chase. He is a juvenile and will be handled by the Madison County Juvenile Court System.

Wood River Police say they don’t believe the former student was at the school to do any harm. They also did not find any weapons.