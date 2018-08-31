× John Gant Pitches and Hits Cards Past Pirates, 5-0

John Gant threw five and two-thirds scoreless innings and also homered to lead the Cardinals to a 5-0 shutout win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. Gant got out of a first inning jam, striking out the Pirates Colin Moran, leaving the bases loaded. The Cards offense kicked in with two runs in the second inning. Harrison Bader hit his tenth home run of the season to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. John Gant stepped to the plate next and promptly hit his second home run of the year. The back to back homers gave the Cards the early 2-0 lead. Jose Martinez added on to the lead with a two run single to make it 5-0 Redbirds. Gant pitched into the sixth inning, allowing no runs while striking out six Pirates. Dakota Hudson, Carlos Martinez, Chasen Shreve, Jordan Hicks and Luke Weaver followed Gant out of the bullpen and completed the shutout.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt commented on Gant's efforts in his post game comments. Gant, thanked his bullpen for backing him up with three and a third innings of scoreless relief pitching.

The win gave the Cardinals their tenth straight series win, dating back to their first series win of this streak, July 30 - August 2 against the Colorado Rockies.

St. Louis remains four a half games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central division. The Cardinals lead the NL Wild Card race by a half game over the Milwaukee Brewers.