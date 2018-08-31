Kevin Johnson details the top acts coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — What are some of the top acts coming to St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Kevin Johnson has the latest music and comedy shows coming to town.
Check out some of these acts coming to St. Louis:
- Busch Stadium- Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol,and Anne Marie on Thursday, following Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Journey/Def Leppard
- Fox Theatre- Boy George, B-52's, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey on Thursday
- NPR's Ask Me Another live taping with Matt and Kim on Thursday, sold out
- Atomic Cowboy- Brent Faiyaz, on Thursday, sold out
- Atomic Cowboy- Robert Randolph on Friday
- Delmar Hall- X on Friday
- Stifel Theatre- Lyle Lovett on Saturday
- The Pageant- Labor Day Comedy Jam, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Haha Davis on Sunday
- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre- 105.7 presents Wayback Pointfest with 311, the Offspring, Gym Class Heroes, Toadies, Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Sponge, Modern Day Zero on Monday
- Chaifetz Arena- Keith Sweat and Blackstreet on Nov 9
- Chesterfield Amphitheatre- Celebration Day, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin on Oct. 5
- The Pageant-Tech N9ne on Oct. 7
- River City Casino- Dave Mason on Oct. 23