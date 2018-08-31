× Murder-suicide blamed in death of married couple

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Police in St. Charles County are blaming murder-suicide in the deaths of a married couple.

The bodies of 48-year-old Leslie Adams and 41-year-old Kimberly Adams were found Thursday night when police responded to a 911 call at a home in St. Peters. St. Charles County Police spokeswoman Val Joyner says detectives determined that Leslie Adams shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Detectives are still trying to determine the motive for the crime.