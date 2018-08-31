× O’Fallon, Mo. police chief announces retirement

O’FALLON, Mo. – After nearly 50 years in law enforcement, the chief of the O’Fallon Police Department is retiring.

Chief Roy Joachimstaler says he’s stepping down effective December 7, 2018.

Joachimstaler began his long career as a St. Louis City police cadet in 1969. He spent 39 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before leaving for O’Fallon in 2009.

The City of O’Fallon will begin a national search for its next police chief in earnest.