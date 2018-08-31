× Police release video, interviews of 2014 brawl involving Cardinals players

SAUGET, Ill. – On Friday, the Sauget Police Department released videos, interviews, and documents tied to an investigation of a 2014 brawl involving St. Louis Cardinals players outside a Metro East strip club.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained the videos and other records via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The fight occurred around 3:30 a.m. on July 5, 2014 in the parking lot of the Penthouse Club.

Cellphone video shows players pitcher Carlos Martinez, Oscar Taveras, and then-Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna involved in a skirmish with members of another group. Punches are thrown and bouncers and other bystanders appear to help break up the fight.

Days after the incident, Sauget police went to Busch Stadium to interview Martinez and Taveras. Cardinals backup catcher Tony Cruz went with the players to act as a translator.

The players told police they were at the Brewhouse in downtown St. Louis on July 4 when they ran afoul of another group. The players said one of the women in that group showed interest in one of Martinez’s friends, which led to problems between the two groups. One of the men in that second group was identified as Andrew D’Angelo.

The players left the restaurant and went to the Penthouse Club in Sauget, Illinois.

According to Martinez and Taveras, they ran into D’Angelo’s group at the strip club and things escalated from there.

The video shows the players leaving the scene before police arrived.

D’Angelo was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for injuries.

The Post-Dispatch reported Sauget police had intended to go to Miami to interview Ozuna, but D’Angelo was no longer cooperating with authorities and the investigation concluded.

The brawl went unreported until earlier this year when D’Angelo filed a civil lawsuit against Martinez and the strip club owners, IRC LP.

D’Angelo, a St. Louis resident, is seeking $150,000 from Martinez for injuries suffered during the brawl, as well as $100,000 from the strip club.

D’Angelo reached an undisclosed settlement with Ozuna, the Post-Dispatch reported.