Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lace up your roller skates and take a spin this weekend at Steinberg Ice Rink skate party.

Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park will be open this weekend celebrating 60 years. The weekend includes a learn-to-skate session (6-7 p.m. Sunday) and appearances by several St. Louis skating legends.

You must bring your own skates.

To learn more visit: http://www.steinbergskatingrink.com/