Search continues in Colorado for missing Illinois hiker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. - Rangers are looking for an Illinois man who didn't return from a hike in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Rangers learned on Tuesday that Jens ``Jay'' Yambert, 60, of Urbana, Illinois, wa overdue to return from the hike he began on Sunday afternoon. According to officials, Yambert's rental car was found at the Longs Peak Trailhead.

Rangers have searched by foot. A forest service helicopter crew also searched the area.

At 14,259 feet (4346.14 meters), Longs Peak is the highest mountain in the park and the 15th highest in Colorado.

A 23-year-old woman from Texas was found on Thursday morning, after being reported missing in the Longs Peak area. Park officials reported that Emma Long of Houston was flown to a Denver hospital for treatment of serious injuries from a fall.