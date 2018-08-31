St. Louis Greek Festival kicks off this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. - This Labor Day weekend enjoy the 101st Annual St. Louis Greek festival with a special "Athens on the Street."

The St. Louis Greek Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The Athens on the Street kick-off party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, August 31 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Forest Park Avenue

Head there for great Greek food, live music, folk dancing, a greek market, and more.

Admission is free.