ST. LOUIS- US Senator Roy Blunt will visit Ste. Genevieve Friday, August 31.

Officials will sign the paperwork creating the new Ste. Genevieve National Historic Park. The designation authorizes the National Park Service to acquire about 13 acres (5.3 hectares) for inclusion in the park. Homes in the city's historic district meet the criteria for inclusion in the National Park System.

The park will likely open in a few years and specifics about how it will function remain largely unknown.