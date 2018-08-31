The 42nd Annual Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Celebrate Japanese traditions during the Missouri Botanical Garden's 42nd annual Japanese Festival this Labor Day weekend.

The festival kicks off Saturday, Sept 1 through Monday.

Since 1977, the garden has proudly hosted this unique event at one of the largest Japanese Gardens in North America. It provides authentic Japanese music, art, dance, an expanded food court, and entertainment for thousands of visitors each year.

For tickets visit www.missouribotanicalgardens.com