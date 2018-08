× Vacant house damaged in overnight fire

ST. LOUIS- An overnight blaze damaged a vacant house in north St. Louis.

Firefighters got the call just after midnight Friday for a fire in a vacant home on Hamilton Terrace near Hodiamont Avenue.

Crews were able to put out the fire but shortly had to return to the location just after 1:30 a.m when the fire re-kindled.

No word on that caused the fire, no one was injured.