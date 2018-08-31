Water main break closes three lanes of SB I-270

ST. LOUIS- A water main break has closed three lanes of southbound Interstate 270 in St. Louis County Friday morning.

Bommarito Automotive Sky Fox flew over the scene where three lanes were closed north of Route 21, between Gravois and Tesson Ferry.

MoDOT believes the break is on a 20-inch main that is beneath I-270 near Sappington. They are on the scene working to find the exact location of the break to start repairs.

According to officials, traffic will remain delayed through the evening rush.

During the closure, drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.