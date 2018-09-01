Gateway Cup to help promote cycling for individuals with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cycle St. Louis held its annual 2018 Gateway Cup Ride to Unite, on Saturday at 10:00 am at Francis Park in south St. Louis to promote cycling for individuals of all ages and abilities. Cycle St. Louis is made up of non-profits and individuals committed to creating cycling opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Ride to Unite kicked off the Gateway Cup’s Saturday races at Francis Park with a FREE, non-competitive 5-mile ride around Francis Park on the closed race course, where adults and children, with and without disabilities, can ride to promote the message that cycling can be enjoyed by everyone. Participants pedaled with the pros” riding alongside elite cyclists racing in the Gateway Cup. These “champion cyclists” support the mission of making St. Louis an inclusive cycling community.

After the Ride to Unite, participants enjoyed the Gateway Cup races.

The Gateway Cup is a four-day professional and amateur cycling event in St. Louis that attracts elite cyclists from across the country to compete in four days of criterium-style racing.

The Gateway Cup Ride to Unite is hosted by Cycle St. Louis, a group of organizations committed to creating cycling opportunities for children and adults of ALL ages and all abilities in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.