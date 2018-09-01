International Plastic Modelers’ Society Contest, Show and Swap Meet on September 8th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Rick Keasey is a national award-winning model builder who has been building plastic models since 1970. His first love was aircraft, but now that he’s retired, he enjoys 1/35th scale armor, figures and dioramas from the World War II era.

Marion Morris has been an active member of the club since 1988. He started modeling in the 50’s. He retired from NGA in 2013 and enjoys building models of all types and scales.

Keasey and Morris talk about a short history of plastic models and how it has evolved into its own art form and how the IPMS clubs can help model builders of all abilities by talking about tips, techniques, tools and equipment and rating model kits.

IPMS-Gateway Model Contest, Show, and Swap Meet

September 8th, 2018

Holiday Inn– Route 66 - 10709 Watson Rd

St Louis, MO

9:00 am. – 4:00 PM.

Model Kit Raffle Proceeds go to Toys for Tots

IPMS Gateway Chapter Meeting

Third Tuesday of every month Calvary Presbyterian Church

3400 Lemay Ferry Rd

St. Louis, MO 63125

For more information, visit http://www.ipms-gateway.com/.