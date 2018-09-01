× Investigators looking into suspicious fire in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Arson investigators are looking into a suspicious fire that occurred Saturday afternoon in the 12000 block of Missouri Bottom Road in Hazelwood. Hazelwood Police Officers are assisting in the investigation that involves the Hazelwood Fire Department and Robertson Fire Protection District.

The residence in question was vacant at the time of the fire.

If you have any information about this fire, please call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.