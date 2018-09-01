Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden Labor Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join the Missouri Botanical Garden in celebrating the culture and traditions of Japan when the annual Japanese Festival returns to St. Louis! Since 1977, the Garden has proudly hosted this unique event at one of the largest Japanese gardens in North America. A fruitful collaboration with several local Japanese-American organizations provides authentic Japanese music, art, dance, food, and entertainment for thousands of visitors each year.

Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden

September 1–3

Labor Day Weekend

Hours: Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 3-10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grounds open at 9 a.m. and remain open until 10 p.m. for candlelight walks on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit http://mobot.org/japanesefestival.