Kansas City mayor hopes hotel boom will attract events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City’s mayor says he hopes a hotel boom that’s happening in the area will make the city an appealing candidate to host big events.

The Kansas City Star reports that Visit KC estimates that more than 15 hotels are opening in the area by the end of the 2020.

Five of those properties have opened or will open this year. The extended-stay hotels, boutiques and high-end facilities will add more than 450 rooms in the area.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James hopes the new accommodation options will help the city land conventions and tournaments that could bring out-of-town spending into the local economy.

James says Kansas City was considered to host the 2016 Republican National Convention but was ultimately eliminated from the running because of a lack of rooms.