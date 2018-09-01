The Thread – Just Axe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for something new to do? Have you tried throwing an axe? Yes...an axe! Tim finds fun for friends and family at Top Notch Axe Throwing and he's looking for the bullseye! While playing like a lumberjack, Tim introduces you to some folks who are REALLY hitting the mark. Hands to Help is demonstrating the healing power of human touch. Jeff Nizick is is a musician who is now writing music with a message and a mission. Creative Concepts for Living is enabling those with disabilities to live the life they desire. Debbie Powers is on a mission to feed the hungry in St. Louis. When can I catch this? Glad you axed! Catch it all (the show... not an axe) on The Thread, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.