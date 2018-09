× Two left injured in early Saturday morning shootings

ST. LOUIS, MO – A person was shot around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim was shot in the leg between Lillian and Alcott in North St. Louis. They are known to be conscious, breathing and in stable condition.

At approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning, a woman in her 30s was shot. The victim was shot in the leg at 5500 West Florissant in North St. Louis. She is known to be conscious, breathing and the injuries are not life-threatening.