× 1 dead, 1 injured in accident on I-64 near Scott AFB

An Illinois State Police detective on the way to an officer-involved shooting came across another emergency early Sunday morning.

He was the first to spot a car on Interstate 64 that crashed into a light pole at a “state weigh station” near Scott Air Force Base around 7 am that nearly cutting the car in half, killing a passenger.

A 45-year-old Mount Vernon man was listed as the victim. Authorities have not released his name yet, and the 25-year-old driver was rushed to a St. Louis hospital in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fatal crash.