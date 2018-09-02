1st Annual Taste of Black STL at Tower Grover Park September 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - EverybodyEatsSTL celebrates Black Excellence through food, culture, music, and community awareness. Bringing a spin to event and party planning from the ambience, decorations to the performers, we help build your event from the ground up.

The 1st Annual Taste of Black STL will be on Sept. 22 at Tower Grove Park from 12 pm to 5 pm. This FREE event is geared to bring the local community and visitors together for a day of networking, shopping, learning, and Tastes of Black St. Louis. We are currently seeking volunteers, vendors, and most of all attendance from the community.

Chef CJ Williams, the head chef for the Taste of Black STL, shares his Cajun Lemon Dill Salmon Salad recipe:

1/2 salmon fillet

2 T fresh cracked salt and pepper

2 T EVO

1 T butter

1 lemon

1 cup mixed spring salad

1/2 cup cranberries, fresh blackberries, and strawberries mixed

1/4 sliced red onion

1/4 red cabbage

1st Annual Taste of Black STL

September 22, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tower Grove Park

4256 Magnolia

St. Louis, MO 63110

Sons of Rest Pavilion, closet to Grand Entrance

For more information, visit EverybodyEatsStl.com.