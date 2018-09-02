In home personal training with GYMGUYZ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - GYMGUYZ is #1 in Home Personal Training providing convenient, customized, and creative workouts by bringing the workout to you. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., GYMGUYZ brings their premier health and wellness services to the comfort of a customer`s home, office, or setting of choice.

Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand employs a full fleet of trucks to bring state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert coaches to their customers` doors.

Whether providing one-on-one training or inclusive group sessions, GYMGUYZ helps equip individuals with the resources to reach their fitness goals.

For more information on GYMGUYZ, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.