Labor Day Weekend festivals in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end to summer and there is plenty to keep you busy here in St. Louis.

101st Annual St. Louis Greek Festival in the Central West End

This annual festival serves up Greek food along with great music. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is located on Forest Park Avenue in the Central West End at the corner of Forest Park and Kingshighway.

Sunday, Sept. 2nd, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Labor Day, Sept 3rd, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.opastl.com/.

Big Muddy Blues Festival

Laclede's Landing is the place to be if you love the blues. The "Big Muddy Blues Festival' returns for its 23rd year Labor Day Weekend. You can catch 69 bands on seven indoor and outdoor stages. Music starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Daily admission is $15 a person or you can get a two-day pass for $25.

For more information, visit http://bigmuddybluesfestival.com/.

42nd Annual Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Gardens

Celebrate Japanese traditions Japanese Festival this Labor Day Weekend through Monday.

Sunday, September 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Labor Day, September 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/Japanese_Festival.

Queeny Park Art Fair

The Annual Queeny Park Art Fair is back for its 41st year. The Fall Art Fair showcases original works of arts and crafts from 130-artists from all over the country. You can buy everything from paintings, sculptures, pottery, and more. The fair showcases original works of fine arts and crafts which are available for purchase directly from the artists. Admission is $5, proceeds go toward the greater St. Louis Art Association’s Art scholarship fund.

For more information, visit http://artfairatqueenypark.com/.

The Gateway Cup

Look for lots of bicycle riders this weekend in South St. Louis. The Gateway Cup takes in four days of bicycle racing in four of the city’s amazing urban neighborhoods. The 34th edition of the Gateway Cup includes the tour De Lafayette, the Tour De Francis Park, the Giro Della Montagna and the Benton Park Classic.

For more information, visit https://gatewaycup.com/.