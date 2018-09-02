× Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who’ve had a change of heart a second chance.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Springfield tattoo artist Justin Fleetwood announced last month that he was offering the free service. Fleetwood says he’s been surprised by the amount of interest.

Fleetwood says he believes he’ll only be able to cover one or two tattoos a week, but he hopes other tattoo artists will join him.

Jason Bland is among those seeking Fleetwood’s help. Bland got tattoos of a swastika and “1488 white pride” while he was in prison in 2007. But Bland says his feelings have changed since then, especially now that he has a biracial daughter.

