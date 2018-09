× Police investigating officer-involved shooting outside Club Onyx

CENTREVILLE, IL – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Club Onyx in Centreville around 4:30 am Sunday morning. Police say security guards spotted a passenger waving a gun outside a window. A Centreville Officer also saw a man waving a gun and shot at the suspects’ car before it sped off.

No word if the driver was hit.

Police are interviewing witnesses and checking out surveillance cameras.