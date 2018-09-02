Post-Scripts: Outside ads attempting to influence the race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo was joined by Christopher Ave and St.Louis Post Dispatch Washington Bureau Chief Chuck Raasch to discuss the life and legacy of Sen. John Mccain. They also talked about the amount of outside ad spending taking place in the race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat between Sen. Claire McCaskill and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

In the second segment Colombo and Ave discussed St.Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s decision not to accept criminal cases from 28 St.Louis Police officers. In the third segment Post-Dispatch reporter Celeste Bott joined the show to talk about the controversy surrounding the state of Christopher Columbus in Tower Grove Park. The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.