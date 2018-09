× Two wounded in separate St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police officers are investigating two shootings Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot in his stomach at 2000 Agnes and Destrehan. The victim was conscious, breathing and in stable condition.

At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 1900 Prairie, a man in his 30s was shot in the leg. The victim’s injuries are critical but he is stable.