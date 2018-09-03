× Central West End unique apartment listing goes viral

CENTRAL WEST END- It was the photo of the kitchen-bathroom combo that’s been all over the internet in the past few days.

The studio apartment has a unique layout, the kitchen and bathroom are combined. On one side you have, a sink and cabinets and on the other side, a bathtub with a shower.

For the price and location — $525 a month to live in the heart of the Central West End is hard to beat, especially when appliances and utilities are included.

The apartment was listed on Craigslist ad and has now been rented out.