Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…SEPTEMBER 4, 2018
Still hot and humid for Tuesday and Wednesday…maybe a pop mid to late day thunderstorm…tough to find…then late week…a pattern shift is on the way…cooler and more wet….thanks to a cool front pressing our way and the tropical spin of Gordon rolling from Florida to the central Gulf coast and then finding its way into the Mississippi Valley…hang in there…a flip in the pattern on the way for us…Gordon will not become a hurricane