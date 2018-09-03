Driving home the severity of danger in swimming in the Meramec River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. – A Ballwin woman and her children spent their Labor Day morning placing white crosses on a deadly stretch of beach along the Meramec River in Castlewood Park.

The parks department have put up signs in both English and Spanish, warning people that the river is dangerous and that they should not swim.

A Ballwin woman and her sons took it a step further, placing crosses at the sign on the beach— she tweeted about it.

“Since we moved to Ballwin there have been seven drownings near our home, including two this summer. The kids had the idea of doing something to catch the attention of people who continue to swim here without lifejackets.”

The parks department just placed a bright yellow bin full of life jackets of all sizes on the beach last week, so this was the first weekend with them. They are free to borrow, but park rangers still advise not swimming in the river.

Parts of the river are shallow, where you can walk across the Meramec with the water at waist height. But just downstream the current picks up, the water is deeper, and you can lose your footing or get tangled in vegetation.

On Monday, swimmers were playing it smart, wearing life vests and not wading out too far. Park visitor Cara Noah-Avalos put her family in life jackets and said she was keeping a watching eye on her children.

“I’m not letting anybody out past their waist. If the water comes up to their waist, that’s as high as I’m letting them (go),” she said.

Earlier last month, a 35-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl from Florissant both drowned in the Meramec River. Their family is working to get that beach and swimming area closed.