× Joe Buck Talks NFL, Cardinals & Twin Boys

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked it over with Fox Sports lead play by play broadcaster Joe Buck this week on Sports Final, Sunday, September 2, 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Among the topics Martin and Joe discussed was Fox about to being televising Thursday night NFL games. Buck and his longtime broadcast partner, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman will be on the call for every Fox Thursday night NFL game. Joe Buck also talked about the resurgence of the Cardinals and their chances of making the MLB playoffs. Martin also asked new dad, Joe Buck how life is in the Buck household with arrival of twin boys four months ago.