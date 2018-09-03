Labor Day Parade steps off at 9 a.m. today in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The streets downtown St. Louis will be filled with local union workers Monday September 4 for the Downtown Labor Day Parade. The parade kicks off at 9a.m. on Olive at 15th. This years theme is We Stand With Working Families.

The Greater St. Louis Labor Council President says this could be the largest Labor Day Parade our area has ever seen. There will be more than 5,000 marchers from 30 different unions in the parade and after the parade, many of the unions will have picnics in the park between Chestnut and Market.

Last year during the labor day parade people were also marching for higher minimum wages. This year right to work has been at the forefront of political discussions.

The vote to Right to Work did not pass in the Missouri primary about a month ago so many of the people marching have that to celebrate today.