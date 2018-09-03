Loaves of Love to host Babka Baking Workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- In honor of the Jewish New Year Loaves of Love is hosting a Babka Baking Workshop. For a pre-holiday, Babka Bake will be at the Schnucks on Kehrs Mill Road in Chesterfield Wednesday, September 5 from 7p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the smell of taste of baking delicious Challah with family and friends without making a mess in your kitchen! An opportunity to celebrate and engage in a Jewish ritual. Create memories and traditions with your family and friends!

For more information visit: www.Jewishchesterfield.com

Musical High Holiday Dinner & Services

Hilton Garden Inn Chesterfield

September 9