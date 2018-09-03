× Man robs convenience store while on bike

Fort Myers, FL (WFTX) — Lee County Sheriff’s are looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store while on a bike at knifepoint.

Investigators say the incident happened at Zoom Thru convenience store, located at 14088 Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers at approximately 5:16 Friday evening.

The store clerk told deputies that the unidentified suspect requested a pack of cigarettes and a Monster drink before jumping over the chain and pulling out a large hunting knife. The suspect then demanded the clerk to give him the cash out of the register.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s, a customer approached the suspect, prompting him to leave on his bike. The customer chased the suspect for a brief moment before the armed robber ditched his bike and took off on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.