Olive Garden honors first responders with free Labor Day lunch

ST.LOUIS - Olive Garden Restaurants across the US are delivering a special 'Thank You' to first responders this Labor Day. All 850 restaurants nationwide will bring lunches to a first responder organization of their choice in their community.

Among the dishes being served up fettuccine alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs. Olive Garden says it's their way to give back to those who protect and serve us each day.

Through this nationwide effort more than 12, 000 meals have been served since 2002.

Please visit OliveGarden.com for phone number and address, and ask to speak with the manager in charge of the Labor Day lunch delivery!