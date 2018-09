Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Metro East Humane Society is kicking off Woofstock week with two adorable husky/ shepherd mix puppy duo, JD, and Jobe.

Woofstock takes place this Saturday, September 8 at Triangle H Horse Farm in Edwardsville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes demonstrations, kids area, music, vendors, rescue pets and more.

For more information visit: www.mehs.org