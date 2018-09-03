× SEMO student newspaper teams up with public radio station

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The National Public Radio affiliate in Cape Girardeau is now teamed up with the student-run newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University, and people involved say the partnership is proving beneficial for both.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the student paper, The Arrow, and KRCU-FM joined forces at the start of the fall semester.

Arrow faculty adviser Tamara Zellars Buck says the affiliation has been in the works for years and so far, things are going smoothly.

The Department of Mass Media had a radio station until 2014. Buck says that since then, the department has been seeking a way to give students another facet of experience.

KRCU general manager Dan Woods says the Arrow reporters are primarily focused on campus news, but also will be involved in other news.