St. Peters police investigate liquor store armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Peters Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who held up a liquor store and made off with the cash in the register.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon on July 31 at Cool Spot Liquor off of Old Highway 94.

The clerk said he didn’t hear the man enter since he was in the beer cooler at the time. When he walked back around to the front counter, the clerk said the robber came up to him, stuck a gun in his face, and demanded the cash in the register. In the surveillance photos, the man can be seen wearing a baseball cap and trying to cover his face with a towel.

The suspect made off with less than $140 but nobody in the store was injured, the clerk said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the St. Peters Police Department at 636-477-6600 (ext. 3540) or 636-278-1000 if you’d like to remain anonymous.