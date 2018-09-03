Topgolf a big hit since opening last month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Topgolf is hitting the mark since its grand opening in the St. Louis area, as the Chesterfield location pulls in masses of people on a daily basis, becoming one of the company’s top spots in the country.

“St. Louis has been really excited for us to be here and we're super excited to be here as well,” said Rebecca Potorny, Topgolf marketing manager.

Potorny says they have thoroughly exceeded initial goals.

“It’s been crazy in a good way! But as you can see, we're pretty full. It’s been really great,” she said.

Potorny also says their 102 bays, as well as the restaurant and lower lounge, have been full every day. Opening around the same time as the PGA Championship seemed to spark more interest.

“We just want to provide a great experience for everyone with hopes they do come back,” Potorny said.

Since their driving bays are heated, the company hopes the crowds will continue to show up in the fall and winter.

Topgolf has a mission to promote the game. They cater to all ages and skill levels. Potorny says half the guests so far have been non-golfers.

“I’ve heard stories where people come here for the first time, they have never picked up a club, but after a few months they love the sport and are playing courses now.”

They’ve seen multiple repeat customers and several people from surrounding states.

“A lot of people do come through here. We're on a major highway, we're easy to see, you can’t miss the nets when you’re driving down highway,” Potorny said.

With sellout crowds and the draw of being a new attraction, Potorny says Topgolf is still working out the kinks and asking people to be patient as they work their areas of opportunity.