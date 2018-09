CUBA, MO – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group made a joint drug bust on September 1, 2018. They say William, 22, and Devon West, 21, were found in a home in the 1000 block of Highway O with drugs, including meth, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, two semi-automatic handguns, and a large amount of cash.

The two are being held on felony delivery charges with more charges expected.