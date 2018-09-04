Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…SEPTEMBER 5, 2018

Still hot and humid for Wednesday…maybe a pop mid to late day and evening thunderstorm…then here comes the pattern shift…cooler and more wet….thanks to a cool front pressing our way and stalling out and the tropical spin of Gordon rolling from the central Gulf coast and then finding its way into the Mississippi Valley…hang in there…a flip in the pattern on the way for us…highs in the 70’s to near 80 degrees…but wet times…Thursday into Saturday night…depending on the track…several inches of rain possible